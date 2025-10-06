403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Companies Joining Abu Dhabi Chamber Rise 47% In A Year
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
UK firms are active across financial services, hospitality, energy, information and communications technology, tourism, manufacturing, and healthcare. In parallel, Emirati companies continue to expand in the United Kingdom through strategic investments in priority sectors, reinforcing resilient and diversified bilateral ties. Progress in negotiations between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the United Kingdom on a free trade agreement is expected to open additional avenues for cooperation once concluded. Data from the International Trade Centre highlight promising opportunities for Emirati exports to the United Kingdom in precious metals, plastics, cosmetics, metals, and food products, including dates and halal foods. These industries align with the Abu Dhabi Chamber's Roadmap 2025 to 2028, which focuses on enhancing economic diversification and boosting the global competitiveness of the Emirate's private sector. His Excellency Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said:“The Abu Dhabi Chamber is committed to deepening our engagement with the UK business community. We will continue to expand platforms for dialogue and provide targeted support for United Kingdom companies that wish to invest and grow in the emirate. The steady rise in trade and the expanding presence of UK enterprises are clear indicators of the strength of our relationship and Abu Dhabi's appeal as a leading international centre for business.” He added:“Our long-term business ties are grounded in trust and a shared vision for sustainable growth. Abu Dhabi now serves as a vital bridge for economic cooperation between East and West, and a gateway for companies that seek scale and opportunity.”
-
Strong momentum as more UK firms establish in the emirate
Abu Dhabi strengthens its position as a global centre for business and investment
UK firms are active across financial services, hospitality, energy, information and communications technology, tourism, manufacturing, and healthcare. In parallel, Emirati companies continue to expand in the United Kingdom through strategic investments in priority sectors, reinforcing resilient and diversified bilateral ties. Progress in negotiations between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the United Kingdom on a free trade agreement is expected to open additional avenues for cooperation once concluded. Data from the International Trade Centre highlight promising opportunities for Emirati exports to the United Kingdom in precious metals, plastics, cosmetics, metals, and food products, including dates and halal foods. These industries align with the Abu Dhabi Chamber's Roadmap 2025 to 2028, which focuses on enhancing economic diversification and boosting the global competitiveness of the Emirate's private sector. His Excellency Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said:“The Abu Dhabi Chamber is committed to deepening our engagement with the UK business community. We will continue to expand platforms for dialogue and provide targeted support for United Kingdom companies that wish to invest and grow in the emirate. The steady rise in trade and the expanding presence of UK enterprises are clear indicators of the strength of our relationship and Abu Dhabi's appeal as a leading international centre for business.” He added:“Our long-term business ties are grounded in trust and a shared vision for sustainable growth. Abu Dhabi now serves as a vital bridge for economic cooperation between East and West, and a gateway for companies that seek scale and opportunity.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment