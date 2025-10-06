Hopebridge Brings Five New Autism Therapy Centers To North Carolina With Speech And Occupational Therapy Offerings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) North Carolina families now have access to applied behavior analysis (ABA), speech, occupational therapy and diagnostics in one place.

Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As autism spectrum disorder diagnoses continue to rise, the need for early identification and therapeutic intervention is greater than ever. Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, one of the nation's largest providers of autism therapy, is expanding its commitment to North Carolina families by adding five new centers and becoming one of the few providers in the state to offer interdisciplinary care under one roof.

Now celebrating its 20th anniversary, Hopebridge has opened five new centers in Fayetteville, Wilmington, Winston-Salem, Northeast Raleigh and Charlotte's University district, bringing its North Carolina footprint to 13 locations. These new centers will create more than 150 jobs and provide care for more than 200 additional children with autism.

In addition to center-based applied behavior analysis (ABA), Hopebridge has recently gained licensure to add speech therapy and occupational therapy to its services in North Carolina. This expansion means families will now have access to multiple therapeutic disciplines-ABA, speech and occupational therapy-working together in one location to support each child's unique needs.

“Families in these North Carolina communities have been waiting for more therapy options,” said Kim Strunk, Hopebridge founder and head of clinical strategy.“We're proud to meet that need with a coordinated team of specialists who can deliver personalized care plans all in one place to make life a little easier for caregivers.”

North Carolina children living with autism will receive a wide range of benefits and services at Hopebridge, including:

Diagnostic and applied behavior analysis evaluations – Now Scheduling

A full-service Care and Benefits team to help families navigate their insurance coverage options, including Medicaid

Parent training and education specifically designed to maximize the effects of therapy outside of the center setting

Comprehensive therapy services including applied behavior analysis, occupational therapy, and speech therapy

State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels

Centers with approximately 20 rooms designed to enhance individualized therapy sessions, including classroom-like environments to work on school-readiness

Large gyms and playrooms to build gross and fine motor skills

Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals

The new North Carolina Hopebridge centers will create more than 150 new jobs to ensure every child receives one-on-one, personalized therapy. The coordinated, complementary teams will consist of top Board-Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBAs), registered behavior technicians (RBTs), clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists and other industry professionals. Positions are available to apply at hopebridge/jobs .

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children affected by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory differences. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

Nearly two decades later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates nearly 100 centers in the following ten states: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee.

