Four Militants, Two Extortionists Held In Manipur Drugs Worth Rs 6 Crore Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 6 (IANS) The security forces in Manipur have arrested four militants belonging to two different banned outfits, two extortionists, and two drug peddlers, and recovered drugs worth Rs 6 crore during the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

A police official said that the security forces, as part of their ongoing crackdown on outlawed militant groups, had arrested four militants belonging to the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and the People's Liberation Army (PLA)/Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) from Bishnupur and Imphal West Districts.

Manipur's one of the oldest militant outfits, PLA, is mostly active in the Imphal valley region with its political wing, RPF.

The arrested rebels were involved in recruiting youths for RPF/PLA, in extortion from people and government officials in the Imphal valley region and mediation through intimidation between parties in cases of loan recovery.

One of the four arrested militants, identified as self-styled Lieutenant of RPF/PLA Khangembam Manglemba Singh alias Sunny (46), would monitor the movement and presence of security personnel and share the information with his outfit.

The official said the security forces arrested two drug peddlers, identified as Mohammad Ethem Khan and Raju Khan, from their respective residences at Heingang in Imphal East district.

From their possession, two kg of highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs six crore and cash amounting to over Rs 38 lakh were recovered.

Manipur Police arrested two persons who were involved in extortion from vehicles plying on the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2).

They were identified as Sarangthem Dinesh Singh (29) and Khundrakpam Mohen Singh (25) and arrested from Keinou bazar under Bishnupur district. From their possession, a two-wheeler and a mobile phone were recovered.

The official said that the security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts.

The movement of 346 vehicles carrying essential items along Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) has been ensured without any incident.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of vehicles. According to the official, a total of 115 nakas/checkpoints were set up in different districts, both in the hills and the valley region, to prevent untoward and illegal movements of inimical elements and suspected vehicles.