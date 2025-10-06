MEXC Reimagines Crypto Experience At TOKEN2049 Singapore With Zero-Fee Mission And Ecosystem Vision

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, highlighted its ecosystem vision with an additional investment in Ethena, while making a splash at TOKEN2049 with the event's first-ever indoor zipline and a creative 0% fee tunnel.

MEXC Ventures , the investment arm of MEXC Group, announced an additional $30 million investment in ENA, the governance token of Ethena, during TOKEN2049 Singapore. This brings its total commitment to $66 million - comprising a prior $16 million strategic investment and $20 million in USDe purchases.

Investment with Ecosystem Vision

The disclosure came as part of two panel discussions where Chief Strategy Officer Cecilia Hsueh outlined how exchanges are repositioning from pure trading venues into infrastructure providers that combine capital, liquidity, and user access for early-stage projects.

Speaking on the“From Seed to Scale” panel alongside Dragonfly's Managing Partner, Haseeb Qureshi, and Story Protocol's CEO, SY Lee, Cecilia highlighted MEXC's support for high-potential projects like Story and Ethena, emphasizing how exchanges can accelerate project adoption beyond traditional venture backing.





“With the support of our campaigns with Ethena and Story, we witnessed remarkable growth in both projects. MEXC became the second-largest holder of USDe TVL among centralized exchanges, and our dedicated campaign with Story (IP) generated a total trading volume of 1.59 billion USDT,” Cecilia said.“Capital alone doesn't create ecosystems. Projects need immediate market access, liquidity depth, and user distribution. Exchanges are uniquely positioned to provide all three.”

The approach reflects a broader shift in how crypto infrastructure companies are structuring investments, moving away from passive stakes toward active ecosystem integration.

Sharing Insights, Showcasing Innovation

During a second panel titled“From Exchanges to Ecosystems: Building the Next Crypto Super Apps,” Cecilia joined executives from BingX and C Squared Ventures.





The discussion focused on how exchanges like MEXC can serve as both distribution channels and foundational layers for super apps - extending beyond trading to DeFi infrastructure, payment rails, and Web3 applications, effectively evolving into multi-platform ecosystems, rather than single-function trading venues.

As a Platinum Sponsor, MEXC showcased a flagship booth experience built around the theme of“Zero Fee, Exploration, and Security.” The booth featured TOKEN2049's first-ever indoor zipline and an immersive 0% fee tunnel - dynamic activations that embody MEXC's commitment to removing barriers in traditional finance, enhancing security, and making crypto trading more seamless and accessible for users worldwide.

For the event highlights, please visit MEXC TOKEN2049 reel .

















About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being“Your Easiest Way to Crypto.” Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

