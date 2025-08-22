Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan Imposes Temporary Ban On Export Of Livestock

2025-08-22 05:10:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 22. Kyrgyzstan has introduced a temporary ban on the export of agricultural livestock, including cattle, horses, sheep, and goats, Trend reports via the country's Cabinet of the Ministers.

The decree, signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, aims to ensure the country's food security and stabilize the market prices of food products. This ban will last for six months.

However, the ban includes exceptions, such as livestock in transit through Kyrgyzstan, sport horses for competitions, and horses being gifted to foreign governments, international organizations, or individuals.

The justification for the ban is based on the increasing demand for meat, with the population's growth contributing to higher consumption needs. According to the project's supporting documentation, Kyrgyzstan produced 115,400 tons of meat in the first half of 2025, which is a 3,900 ton increase compared to the same period last year. The total demand for meat in 2024 was 309,400 tons, with 157,300 tons required in the first half of 2025.

As of the end of 2024, the livestock population in Kyrgyzstan included 1.83 million cattle, 6.28 million sheep and goats, and 553,500 horses, with an increase in the number of cattle and sheep compared to the previous year.

The documentation says the export of live livestock from Kyrgyzstan has been growing in recent years, particularly to Central Asia and the Middle East.

