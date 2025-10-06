Montage Gold Continues To Rapidly Advance Its Koné Project On-Budget And Well On-Schedule

Montage Gold Continues To Rapidly Advance Its Koné Project On-Budget And Well On-Schedule
|Quantity
|Model
|6
|6020 - 200t Dig Units
|40
|777-05 - 90t Haul Trucks
|8
|D9 - 50t Dozer
|4
|16 - 16ft Grader
|2
|992 - 12m3 Wheel Loader
|4
|777 – 70,000L Water Truck
|3
|773 – 30,000L Fuel & Lube Truck
- Water supply infrastructure was completed following the commissioning of the river abstraction and booster stations in August 2025, alongside completion of welding of the high-density polyethylene pipes which has allowed for water to be pumped to the Water Storage Facility.
Figure 5: River abstraction site and pumping infrastructure
- Water Storage Facility was completed ahead of the rainy season with accumulation of water on track and estimated to now hold over 1.5M cubic metres of water, out of a total capacity of 6.50M cubic meters.
Figure 6: Water storage facility
- Gbongogo haul road clearing has been completed between the Koné processing plant and the Marahoué river crossing. Culverts have been emplaced, with erosion protection ongoing across the length of the haul road. The remaining haul road north of the Marahoué river is scheduled to commence in Q4-2025, after the rainy season. Grid connection civil works are ongoing on the 225kV to 33kV reticulation with transformer walls and exterior block wall construction also ongoing. Excavation of the footings of 17 towers for the 225kV power line have been completed, with concrete and stub settings now complete on 11 of the towers. Underground conduits for high voltage electrical cables are well advanced, connecting key processing and administrative buildings, while pole installations for the 33kV overhead line to key infrastructure sites are also well progressed.
Figure 7: Electrical substation and high-voltage grid connection preparation
- Airstrip construction is largely complete with permitter fencing now being installed. Permanent riprap placement in the permitter drains is ongoing. The airstrip is expected to be fully operational with all required permits in place by early 2026. Tailings Storage Facility (“TSF”) earthworks continue to progress approximately 3 months ahead of schedule with bush clearing, topsoil stripping and stacking taking place. The TSF liner has arrived on site with installation scheduled to begin in Q4-2025, after the rainy season.
Figure 8: TSF clearing and airstrip
- The permanent camp construction is advancing well with accommodation capacity currently amounting to in excess of 300 rooms. A further 50 permanent rooms are undergoing internal decorating alongside the construction of senior-level accommodation. Camp facilities including the permanent restaurant, laundry house and gym are expected to be operational in the coming weeks.
Figure 9: Permanent camp construction
- Resettlement village construction is now over 95% complete and tracking over two months ahead of schedule, with 109 newly-built homes in the final stages of construction. Final preparations for the formal handover of homes to affected families is ongoing, with the first families expected to inhabit the newly constructed village in the coming weeks. Further progress continues to be made on construction of the village school and on places of worship, as well as clinics, a market and a community centre.
Figure 10: Resettlement village construction
MINING EQUIPMENT FINANCING
The Company has entered into a $75.0 million equipment financing facility agreement (the“Equipment Finance Facility”) with CAT Financial that will cover additional capital expenditure associated with the delivery, provision of vendor-managed parts, comprehensive product support, and training services for the full fleet of equipment units. The owner fleet will include haul trucks, excavators, and ancillary support equipment, with continuous deliveries scheduled to begin in mid-2026.
Under the terms of the Equipment Finance Facility, CAT Financial will enable Montage to purchase the mining fleet via a five-year term loan secured by the equipment itself, as outlined below:
- Facility amount: $75.0 million with an availability period ending on the earlier of (i) being fully drawn under the Equipment Finance Facility and (ii) June 30, 2027. Use of proceeds: Proceeds to be used to fund 85% of the purchase price of the mining fleet, vendor-managed spare parts, comprehensive product support, and training services for the full fleet. The remaining 15% of funding was already provisioned within the previously published upfront capital requirement of $835.0 million as contractor mobilisation costs, and therefore the total upfront capital requirement remains unchanged compared to the previous contract mining assumptions. Interest rate: 3-month CME Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus 3.45% per annum. Maturity and repayment: Repaid through amortisation repayments across 20 equal quarterly instalments commencing after expiry of the availability period.
TIMELINE TO FIRST GOLD POUR
The Company remains on-budget and well on-schedule for first gold pour in Q2-2027 alongside the potential to bring forward first gold production by commissioning the oxide circuit ahead of hard rock comminution circuit, with further updates expected to be provided as construction progresses. The timeline to first gold pour, on the hard rock comminution circuit, is based on a 27-month construction period, with key upcoming milestones presented in Table 2 below.
Table 2: Koné project timeline to first gold pour
|Work Stream
|Q1-2025
|Q2-2025
|Q3-2025
|Q4-2025
|Q1-2026
|Q2-2026
|Q3-2026
|Q4-2026
|Q1-2027
|Q2-2027
|Tailings Dam & Water Dams
|Tailings Dam
|*
|*
|*
|Water Storage & Dam
|*
|*
|Construction
|Power Supply
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Site Infrastructure
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Earth works & Concrete Works
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Structural, Mechanical, Piping
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Electrical
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Process Plant Commissioning
|*
|*
|*
|First Gold
|*
Based on the addition of an oxide circuit, the total capital expenditure for the project now stands at $860 million, up from $835 million, while the optionality to bring forward the first gold pour, by first commissioning the oxide circuit ahead of completing the hard rock comminution circuit, may reduce peak upfront capital requirements. A total of approximately $418.3 million of capital had been committed to date, representing approximately half of the total capital expenditure, with prices in line with expectations.
EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES
Montage remains on track to achieve its short-term exploration target, as published on October 7, 2024, of discovering more than 1Moz of Measured and Indicated Resources, at a grade 50% higher than the Koné deposit, to be achieved before the commencement of production1. Achieving the set exploration target would represent a significant return on the exploration investment and aligns with the Company's strategic objective of improving the production profile from the onset, thereby maintaining an annual production of at least 300koz for more than 10 years. Indicated Resources for satellite deposits have already grown by 404koz to 924koz at 1.32 g/t Au with an additional 140koz at 1.09 g/t Au of Inferred Resources.
The Company's expanded 2025 exploration programme, which includes 120,000 meters of exploration drilling (up from 90,000 meters), continues to focus on delineating higher-grade satellite resources, with step-out and in-fill drilling continuing at all 7 new higher-grade satellite deposits for which starter maiden resources were published in early 2025, including Koban North, Gbongogo South and ANV. Exploration also continues to progress on the 6 targets which were advanced to pre-resource stage last year including Soman 1 & 2 and Petit Yao, with the goal of delineating starter resources to access the grade profiles in order to prioritize upcoming drill efforts, in addition to testing new targets. In total, approximately 85,800 meters have been drilled since the start of the year across 23 targets, with mineralisation confirmed at all targets.
Additionally, the pre-production drilling programme of approximately 56,000 meters, launched earlier this year, has now concluded. Preliminary assay results received to date have confirmed both the grade and continuity of the mineralized envelopes, while also highlighting the potential to delineate higher-grade zones within the Koné and Gbongogo Main deposits. Full results of the pre-production drilling programme will be integrated into the resource block model and published in late 2025.
ABOUT MONTAGE GOLD
Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier African gold producer, with its flagship Koné project, located in Côte d'Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Updated Feasibility Study published in 2024 (the“UFS”), the Koné project has an estimated 16-year mine life and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years and is expected to enter production in Q2-2027.
QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT
The scientific and technical contents of this press release have been verified and approved by Mr. Peder Olsen, a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. Mr. Olsen, President and Chief Development Officer of Montage, is a registered Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).
| CONTACT INFORMATION
For Investor Relations Inquiries:
Jake Cain
Strategy & Investor Relations Manager
...
+44-7788-687-567
| For Media Inquiries:
John Vincic
Oakstrom Advisors
...
+1-647-402-6375
| For Regulatory Inquiries:
Kathy Love
Corporate Secretary
...
+1-604-512-2959
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively,“Forward-looking Statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute Forward-looking Statements. Words such as“will”,“intends”,“proposed” and“expects” or similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Forward-looking Statements in this press release include statements related to the Company's objectives of achieving first gold pour in the second quarter of 2027 and the optionality to accelerate that schedule; the Company's mineral reserve and resource estimates; results of the drill programs including targeted additions to the estimated mineral resources at the Koné project, and the timing thereof; results of the advanced grade control drill programme; expected recoveries and grades of the Koné project; timing in respect of the commencement and completion of construction of various components of the Koné project, the length of construction and of the mining operations at the Koné project, including estimated construction costs; timing and amount of necessary financing related to the mining operations at the Koné Gold project; the timing and amount of future production from the Koné project; anticipated mining and processing methods of the Koné project; anticipated mine life of the Koné project; anticipated economic and, operational and strategic benefits of the adoption of an owner-mining strategy. Including lower mining costs, working capital improvements and rapid incorporation of new deposits; anticipated operational efficiencies and flexibility and other benefits of the construction of the oxide circuit; and the publication of a new resource estimate in 2025.
Forward-looking Statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that any Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including that the returns from the Koné project will be lower than estimated, that targeted additions to the mineral resources will not be achieved or that additional resources will not be benefit the Kone project due to lower grades or higher costs than anticipated, that the cost of construction of the Koné project will be higher than estimated, or that the Company will not be able to achieve lower mining costs than under contractor mining. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from include uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral reserve and resource estimates and definitive feasibility studies, and in delineating new mineral reserve and resource estimates, including but not limited to, assumptions underlying the production estimates not being realized, incorrect cost assumptions, decreases in the price of gold, unexpected variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates being lower than expected, unexpected adverse changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, or expectations in that regard not being met, unexpected failures of plant, equipment or processes (including construction equipment), delays in or increased costs for the delivery of construction equipment and services, unexpected changes to availability of power or the power rates, failure to maintain permits and licenses, higher than expected interest or tax rates, labour stoppages, failure to adequately train staff, incorrect assessment of equipment needs, adverse changes in project parameters, unanticipated delays and costs of consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks inherent in the Côte d'Ivoire, title risks, including failure to renew concessions, unanticipated commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form available at , under the heading“Risk Factors”. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Montage to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any Forward-looking Statement. Any Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
1 For further information on the discovery target please refer to the Company's news release dated October 7, 2024, and for information regarding the Koné deposit please refer to the Updated Feasibility Study available on Montage's website and on SEDAR+.
