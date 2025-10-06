403
Trump states attacks on Venezuela’s ships helped thousands of people
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has referred to the recent attacks on vessels allegedly run by drug cartels off the coast of Venezuela as “an act of kindness,” arguing that the operations helped prevent thousands of deaths in the United States.
Since September, at least four boats have been destroyed in international waters, as Trump continues to accuse Venezuela’s left-wing leadership of deploying “narco-terrorists” to smuggle drugs into the country, according to reports.
Addressing the US Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday, Trump commended the armed forces for backing efforts “to blow the cartel terrorists the hell out of the water.”
“It’s a pretty tough thing we’ve been doing, but you have to think of it this way. Every one of those boats is responsible for the death of 25,000 American people and the destruction of families,” he said. “So when you think of it that way, what we are doing is actually an act of kindness.”
Trump added that the strikes disrupted a major maritime route used to smuggle fentanyl and other drugs into the United States. “Nobody wants to go into the water anymore,” he said.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro dismissed the accusations of cartel involvement, stating that his administration has “eliminated all major trafficking networks and vanquished prominent gangs.”
He also claimed that the US is exploiting the war on drugs as an excuse to undermine his government and seize Venezuela’s natural resources.
