Israel Plans Beginning Indirect Prisoner Swap Talks with Hamas
(MENAFN) Israel announced on Sunday that a diplomatic delegation will head to the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to engage in indirect discussions with Hamas concerning a potential prisoner exchange, as outlined in US President Donald Trump’s Gaza initiative.
A statement released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the prime minister “has instructed the Israeli delegation, headed by Minister Ron Dermer, to depart.”
It emphasized, “The delegation will depart as early as tomorrow for the negotiations, which are to be held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.”
As reported by a daily newspaper, while Ron Dermer has been officially designated to lead the delegation, he is expected to miss the initial session of the negotiations.
The publication also noted that US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who were anticipated to take part in the talks, will also not be present at the opening session in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Meanwhile, an Israeli public broadcaster, reported—citing high-level sources—that Prime Minister Netanyahu has obtained a “green light” from most senior figures within his ruling coalition to move forward with the first stage of Trump’s proposal, despite resistance from certain cabinet members.
According to the same report, far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir are expected to oppose the agreement in principle.
However, their opposition is not currently expected to jeopardize the stability of the coalition.
For a number of ministers, the broadcaster added, the real “red line” would be crossed during the second stage of the plan, should it advance without either disarming Hamas or removing the group from power in Gaza.
