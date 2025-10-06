Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump praises talks with Hamas over Gaza truce plan


2025-10-06 05:18:19
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that negotiations with Hamas regarding his Gaza ceasefire proposal have been progressing quickly ahead of a key meeting in Egypt, according to reports.

"There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought peace in the Middle East," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly. The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to move fast," he added.

Trump stressed that he would continue monitoring the situation, noting that "time is of the essence or, massive bloodshed will follow."

Hamas announced that a delegation led by Khalil al-Hayya, the group’s exiled Gaza chief, arrived in Egypt on Sunday to begin discussions on ceasefire mechanisms, Israeli troop withdrawals, and a prisoner exchange. The group did not disclose the length of the visit or specific agenda details.

Israel confirmed that its negotiating team will travel to Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday for indirect talks with Hamas under Trump’s Gaza plan.

Trump unveiled the 20-point proposal on September 29, which calls for the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

