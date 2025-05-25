IPL 2025: Faf Du Plessis Opens Up On Challenging Season After DC's Win Over PBKS
Speaking after the match, Du Plessis provided an honest assessment of the team's performance.
"Finishing on a high is important. Fifth is a fair reflection of our season, but we need to be more consistent to be in the top-four," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.DC slipped out of playoff race after strong start to the season
DC had started their campaign strongly, notching up four wins early in the season. However, their momentum faltered midway, and they failed to maintain their form in crucial matches.
"One of the great mysteries. Combination of confidence, lack of form and basics," Du Plessis remarked.
The South African veteran highlighted the fine margins that often decide matches in a tightly contested tournament like the IPL.
"When you're playing well, small margins go with you. Every single time, there were five-six over windows in both batting and bowling where we let it slip," he added.Sameer Rizvi emerged as hero for DC against PBKS
Sameer Rizvi played a stunning match-winning knock of unbeaten 58 off just 25 balls as Delhi Capitals chased a challenging target of 207 to beat Punjab Kings in 19.3 overs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.
Rizvi's explosive innings, featuring three boundaries and four sixes, helped seal a dramatic six-wicket win for the Capitals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment