IPL 2025: Faf Du Plessis Opens Up On Challenging Season After DC's Win Over PBKS

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Faf du Plessis admitted that while finishing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on a high note was satisfying, the team's overall campaign lacked the consistency required to break into the top four. DC wrapped up their season with a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS), securing a fifth-place finish, with seven wins, six losses, and one no result.

Speaking after the match, Du Plessis provided an honest assessment of the team's performance.

"Finishing on a high is important. Fifth is a fair reflection of our season, but we need to be more consistent to be in the top-four," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

DC had started their campaign strongly, notching up four wins early in the season. However, their momentum faltered midway, and they failed to maintain their form in crucial matches.

"One of the great mysteries. Combination of confidence, lack of form and basics," Du Plessis remarked.

The South African veteran highlighted the fine margins that often decide matches in a tightly contested tournament like the IPL.

"When you're playing well, small margins go with you. Every single time, there were five-six over windows in both batting and bowling where we let it slip," he added.

Sameer Rizvi played a stunning match-winning knock of unbeaten 58 off just 25 balls as Delhi Capitals chased a challenging target of 207 to beat Punjab Kings in 19.3 overs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Rizvi's explosive innings, featuring three boundaries and four sixes, helped seal a dramatic six-wicket win for the Capitals.