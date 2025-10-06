Municipalities Intensify Insect Control Efforts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with Qatar's commitment to enhancing public health and improving the quality of life, the Ministry of Municipality continues its intensive campaigns to combat insects across the country's municipalities. The initiative aims to provide a safe and clean environment, supporting the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Between September 13 and 25, 2025, municipalities received a total of 3,427 requests for insect control services. The Municipality of Al Rayyan recorded the highest number with 846 requests, followed by Doha Municipality (724), Al Dhaayen (632), Al Wakrah (386), Umm Salal (522), Al Khor and Al Thakhira (166), Al Shamal (93), and Al Sheehaniya (58).

The“Oun” application accounted for the majority of requests, with 2,159 submissions, followed by 1,217 requests via the Unified Call Center and 51 requests through the Ministry's website.