Totalenergies, Veolia Team Up To Reduce Emissions And Boost Circular Economy
The partnership aims to scale innovative processes and advance research to tackle future industrial challenges.
Veolia will bring its expertise in water management and waste resource recovery, while TotalEnergies will contribute its knowledge of methane emission reduction and low-carbon energy production.
The collaboration includes deploying TotalEnergies' AUSEA drone technology at Veolia landfills to measure and reduce methane emissions, supporting Veolia's goal of capturing 80% of landfill methane by 2032.
In water management, Veolia will help TotalEnergies cut freshwater withdrawals by 20% by 2030 in water-stressed areas, improve wastewater reuse at industrial sites, and enhance water treatment technologies.
The companies will also expand low-carbon energy use in desalination projects, building on their joint solar-powered desalination plant in Oman, and explore new ways to recover strategic materials, such as rare earth elements, from waste.
Estelle Brachlianoff, Veolia CEO, said the partnership combines expertise to drive ecological transformation and industrial competitiveness. TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné highlighted that the cooperation offers concrete ways to advance the energy transition and reduce environmental impact.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment