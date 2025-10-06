403
Türkiye Ramps Up Efforts to Return Nationals Held by Israel
(MENAFN) Türkiye is actively working to secure the release of 14 of its citizens still detained by Israeli authorities following the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels, the Foreign Ministry revealed on Monday.
In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the ministry’s spokesperson Oncu Keceli provided an update on the ongoing diplomatic efforts. “Efforts are ongoing to enable their return to our country via Jordan tomorrow (Oct. 7),” Keceli said, signaling that the government is hopeful of a swift resolution. He also mentioned that additional information regarding the repatriation process is expected to be clarified later in the day, reflecting a dynamic and rapidly evolving situation.
This development follows the successful return of 36 other Turkish nationals who were aboard the flotilla’s ships and were released earlier. These individuals were transported back to Türkiye on a special flight last Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the government’s mission to bring all detained citizens home safely.
The Turkish authorities have been coordinating closely with international intermediaries to ensure the safe and timely return of the remaining detainees. The situation underscores ongoing tensions linked to the flotilla incident, and Türkiye’s diplomatic channels remain fully engaged to resolve the matter efficiently.
As efforts continue, the government remains committed to safeguarding the rights and wellbeing of its nationals abroad, navigating complex international waters to achieve their safe repatriation. More updates are anticipated as the process unfolds over the coming hours.
