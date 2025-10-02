Qatar, Algeria Hold Round Of Political Consultations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers: The second round of political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs in the State of Qatar and the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria was held in the Algerian capital on Thursday.

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, headed the Qatari side, while the Algerian side was headed by HE Secretary-General of Algeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Lounes Magramane.

The consultations round focused on the two countries' cooperation relations and ways to further strengthen and expand them.