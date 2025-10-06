National Conference On Defence Manufacturing Starts In Delhi On Tuesday
The conference, organised under the aegis of the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, will provide a focussed platform to strengthen coordination between the Ministry and governments of all the States and Union Territories, with the objective of aligning regional industrial policies and infrastructure development with the national goal of achieving self-reliance in Defence manufacturing, according to an official statement issued on Monday.
During the event, the Defence Minister Singh will launch the new 'Defence Exim Portal', designed to streamline the process of issuing export and import authorisations, as well as Srijan DEEP (Defence Establishments and Entrepreneurs Platform) portal, a digital repository mapping the capabilities and products of Indian Defence industries.
Two key publications 'Aerospace & Defence Sector Policy Compendium of States and Union Territories' and the iDEX Coffee Table Book 'Shared Horizons of Innovation' will also be released on the occasion, the statement said.
The conference aims to bring together senior officials from the Departments of Industries of all States and Union Territories to discuss their crucial role in advancing India's Defence manufacturing ecosystem. It will also highlight ongoing national efforts to boost indigenisation, enhance Defence exports, and promote investment in the sector, the statement added.
India's Defence production has surged to an all-time high of Rs 1.46 lakh crore, with exports increasing to a record Rs 24,000 crore in 2024-25, official figures show.
“Our Defence production which was only Rs 43,000 crore 10 to 11 years ago has now crossed a record figure of Rs 1,46,000 crore, with the private sector's contribution of over Rs 32,000 crore. Our Defence exports, which were around Rs 600-700 crore 10 years ago, have surpassed a record figure of Rs 24,000 crore,” the Defence Minister said recently.
He described 'Make-in-India' as crucial for security and prosperity, stating that the use of indigenous systems during 'Operation Sindoor' has proved that India has the power to penetrate any armour of the enemy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment