Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gunman Opens Fire from Apartment in Central Sydney

2025-10-06 03:44:02
(MENAFN) A shooter unleashed a barrage of bullets from his apartment window onto a bustling shopping street in Sydney on Sunday, leaving 17 individuals injured, as confirmed by local authorities.

The violent outburst disrupted a typically busy area and sparked a swift law enforcement response.

Acting Superintendent Stephen Parry revealed that the assailant discharged between 50 and 100 shots using a powerful, large-caliber rifle.

The gunfire struck pedestrians and damaged several vehicles on the street below.

According to Parry, authorities have not yet determined the gunman’s motive.

Roughly two hours following the initial attack, law enforcement officers gained access to the building, detained the 60-year-old suspect, and confiscated the firearm involved in the incident.

One man, believed to be in his 50s, was transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds to both his chest and neck.

Meanwhile, 16 additional victims sustained injuries caused by broken glass and received treatment at the scene.

“It’s unprecedented for Sydney to experience something like this, with such a large number of shots fired,” said New South Wales Acting Assistant Commissioner Trent King in an interview on Monday.

He emphasized, “We’re very fortunate that we didn’t have more damage, more injuries, or indeed fatalities.”

