Trump criticizes Netanyahu’s negativity
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump reportedly lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his response to Hamas' recent statement on a proposed Gaza peace plan, according to sources cited by a news agency.
Hamas confirmed on Friday that it had agreed to release hostages under a US-brokered proposal. While the group did not mention disarmament in its initial response, sources from a news agency later said Hamas was preparing to take that step.
Trump called Netanyahu on Friday to discuss what he viewed as a positive development. However, the Israeli leader reportedly downplayed the news, telling Trump “this is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn’t mean anything,” according to a US official.
“I don’t know why you’re always so f**ing negative. This is a win. Take it,”* Trump is said to have responded.
Netanyahu’s aides stated on Saturday that the prime minister and the US president were “totally aligned.” But a US official told a news agency the tone of Friday’s call was “contentious” and that Trump was “annoyed.”
Trump has urged Israel to stop airstrikes in Gaza and proposed that Hamas release all remaining hostages within 72 hours of Israel halting military operations and withdrawing troops “to the agreed-upon line.”
While West Jerusalem has accepted the prisoner swap, it has not publicly responded to Trump’s demand for a pause in military action.
Indirect ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas are scheduled to begin Monday in Egypt.
