Ehsan Unveils 2025-2030 Strategy To Empower Elderly

Doha, Qatar: The Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan) launched its 2025-2030 strategy, aiming to integrate elderly citizens more actively into Qatar's development process.

The strategy was announced during the second Elderly Forum, organized in partnership with the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), and attended by H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, the Minister of Social Development and Family and Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Social Work.

Also in attendance were Shura Council Deputy Speaker H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti; Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa; and CEO of Qatar Foundation for Social Work, Rashid Mohammed Al Naimi.

Ehsan's new plan focuses on transitioning from traditional care to a comprehensive empowerment model, enhancing elderly participation in social and economic life, and improving the quality and sustainability of services provided to them.

Executive Director Manal Al Mannai said the strategy marks the beginning of a more innovative phase, driven by strategic partnerships and programs that recognize the elderly as an essential national asset.

QFC's Chief Marketing Officer, Yousef Fakhroo, emphasized the center's role in promoting social responsibility and sustainable development through initiatives that strengthen the status and contributions of elderly citizens.

The strategy prioritises inclusion, advocacy, sustainability, and institutional excellence, and seeks to foster stronger social connections between generations while expanding impactful national initiatives. The forum reflects Qatar's broader commitment to improving quality of life and empowering all segments of society.