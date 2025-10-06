Will Work To Prevent Such Tragedies In The Future: Union Minister Shekhawat On Jaipur Hospital Fire

MENAFN - IANS) Jodhpur, Oct 6 (IANS) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

Speaking to the media in Jodhpur, Shekhawat emphasised that the focus now should be on saving lives and preventing such incidents from occurring again.“This is not a matter for personal blame or political comment.”

Shekhawat said.“If an individual is found responsible, action will be taken. And if it was due to a technical flaw, steps must be taken to ensure it doesn't happen again.”

Addressing a press conference here, Shekhawat described the incident as“unfortunate” and said a thorough government-level investigation will determine the cause of the fire.

“Why did the fire start? What went wrong? It's too early for me to comment. Right now, our focus must be on the recovery of those affected and saving lives. An investigation is underway, and accountability will be ensured,” he said.

He reiterated that the incident calls for serious introspection, adding that“whatever has happened is deeply saddening, unacceptable, and must never be repeated.”

In response to the Jaipur tragedy, the Union Minister announced immediate measures in Jodhpur to prevent such incidents in the future. He said he had spoken to the Principal of Jodhpur Medical College and the District Collector, instructing them to begin urgent fire safety audits in all government hospitals and offices across the city.

“Fire safety audits must be carried out regularly. We need to create a strong, enforceable protocol to ensure these checks are not overlooked. The system must be strengthened to protect lives.”

Shekhawat's statement underscores growing concern over fire safety standards in public institutions, following the SMS Hospital fire that claimed six lives and left several others injured.

Six people lost their lives in a fire which was reported at the SMS Trauma centre on Sunday late hours. Many people sustained burn injuries, too. National as well as state leaders have expressed condolences over the incidents.