Make In India Booster: Eli Lilly Announces $1 Billion Investment In Country
The strategic investment is expected to expand patients' access to the company's key medicines, including those for obesity, diabetes, Alzheimer's, cancer, and autoimmune conditions, around the world, the company said.
"Lilly's investment in India reflects confidence in India's skilled talent, robust infrastructure, and business-friendly policies, while supporting Lilly's journey as a global leader in life sciences. Together, we are shaping a stronger future for healthcare and manufacturing. We are proud to support Lilly's growth journey in India and wish them continued success in the years ahead," said Nivruti Rai, Managing Director & CEO, Invest India, Ministry of Commerce & Industry.
Lilly also plans to establish a new manufacturing and quality facility in Hyderabad. The new hub will offer advanced technical capabilities and oversight for Lilly's contract manufacturing network across the country.
“Lilly's continued expansion in Hyderabad highlights the city's emergence as a powerhouse in global healthcare innovation. From the recent opening of its innovation and technology site to a new manufacturing collaboration and the establishment of a manufacturing and quality hub, Lilly is moving swiftly to expand its presence in Telangana -- reinforcing the state's position as a preferred destination for cutting-edge healthcare investments,” said A. Revanth Reddy, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana.
The company noted that it will“immediately begin” recruitment across roles such as engineers, chemists, analytical scientists, quality control and assurance professionals, and management positions, in a boost to India's highly skilled talent pool.
“The investment reaffirms our confidence in India as a hub for capability building within our global network,” said Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President Lilly International, Eli Lilly and Company.
