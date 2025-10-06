403
Rubio states Israel’s reputation got damaged after Gaza war
(MENAFN) The ongoing war in Gaza has hurt Israel’s international reputation, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
His remarks came after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a pause in offensive operations in Gaza City, following a prisoner swap agreement reached between West Jerusalem and Hamas, based on a proposal by US President Donald Trump.
"Whether we agree with it or not, we have seen countries like the UK, Australia, Canada, and others come out and sort of signal support for – or announce support for – a Palestinian state. We have seen, even in our own domestic politics, some of the attacks on Israel," Rubio said in an interview on a political show on Sunday.
"And I think that’s the point the president is making here, is that whether you believe it was justified or not, right or not, you cannot ignore the impact this has had on Israel’s global standing," he added.
Despite Trump’s call for an immediate end to airstrikes in Gaza, Israel has continued its military operations. Since October 2023, the death toll in the enclave has exceeded 67,000.
Rubio expressed optimism that strikes would stop once the prisoner exchange is finalized. “Once you agree on the logistics of how this is going to happen – I think the Israelis and everyone acknowledge you can’t release hostages in the middle of strikes, so the strikes will have to stop,” he said.
While Hamas has agreed to release all remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, it has refused to disarm.
