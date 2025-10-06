Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Scrambles Jets Following Russian Airstrikes Near Border

2025-10-06 02:34:22
(MENAFN) Poland’s air force was swiftly deployed early Sunday following a series of extensive Russian airstrikes targeting western Ukraine, including regions close to Poland’s frontier, the country’s operational command confirmed.

"Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," the operational command announced on the US social media platform X.

Ukrainian authorities reported that missiles and drones struck the Lviv region, situated near the Polish border, as Moscow unleashed a fresh round of overnight assaults.

NATO’s eastern flank, with Poland at the forefront, remains on heightened alert due to a rise in suspected airspace incursions. Last month, Poland disclosed it had downed Russian drones that breached its airspace. Meanwhile, drone sightings over European cities like Copenhagen and Munich recently led to temporary aviation disruptions. Russia has consistently denied responsibility for these incidents.

In a related incident, Lithuania’s Vilnius airport was closed for several hours overnight Saturday amid reports of multiple balloons approaching the area, raising security concerns.

