Your Weekly Horoscope For October 6 To 12: Love, Career, Health, And Money Predictions

Wondering what the stars have in store for you this Lakshmi Puja week? From October 6 to 12, 2025, the planetary movements promise major shifts in finances, career, health, and relationships for all zodiac signs. Whether you're looking for stability, progress, or clarity, this weekly horoscope offers detailed insights to help you navigate the week ahead. Read on to discover your personalized forecast!

Aries -

Financial problems may cause discord in the family. Discussions with elders can save you from danger. Expenses will increase to fulfill a child's demand. A neighbor might cause social disgrace. You will face a lot of jealousy at the workplace. It's a suitable time for scientific pursuits. A good time for women in jobs. Plans for a distant trip with family may be ruined. Improvement may come from constructive work. You will achieve success through your intelligence. Something new may happen in business.

Taurus –

An auspicious event will bring joy to your mind. It's better not to travel by air. A personal problem will be solved by a friend. A very good time for work. Expenses may increase due to a guest at home. Speak carefully with strangers, as disputes may arise. Worries about repaying a loan will increase. Not completing your tasks may cause family discord. It's not a good time to try new ways of earning. Legal action may be needed regarding property. Loneliness in a love relationship may end.

Gemini -

There might be a dispute with a moneylender regarding finances. Expenses for a child's education may increase. In the beginning of the week, your good deeds will bring pride to your relatives. You may feel hurt by a loved one. The relationship with your spouse will be good. You might get into a new relationship. You may suffer from rheumatic problems. Not doing an important task may lead to a dispute with parents. Pressure may increase due to extra expenses. Work may suffer due to illness.

Cancer –

Job news may come from a high-ranking person. There might be a dispute with a creditor. You may get very good news in business, but there might be some financial pressure. Trying to earn extra money might increase problems. You might face humiliation while traveling. A guest is likely to visit your home. Worries about your father's or mother's health will increase. Keep some distance from friends, as there's a chance of disputes. Legal action regarding property may be necessary at the beginning of the week.

Leo -

At the beginning of the week, there might be a dispute with elders for some reason. There will be mental stress due to a brother's or sister's illness at home. You may receive some good news this week. A dispute with a stranger is possible. Lack of interest in work may lead to a decline in business. Business will be generally good. Financial pressure may increase slightly. You will be ahead in philosophical discussions. Joy will increase from traveling with family. Expenses for religious rituals will increase.

Virgo –

Worries and expenses for elders will increase. Your honor and influence may increase due to some work. There might be discussions about a distant trip with relatives. You may develop a weakness for a man. There are prospects of progress for those involved in research. You won't find success in business without hard work. There's a chance of receiving due money. You can trust a stranger today. The week may start with a dispute with your partner. You will feel unwell due to heavy work pressure.

Libra –

Those associated with sports have a chance of gaining fame. A wish may be fulfilled. Work will be interrupted due to a stomach problem. You will achieve success in research. You may take the initiative to do some social work. Complications in love matters may increase. A trip may be canceled due to illness. There might be a dispute with a domestic helper at home. It's better not to invest in a partnership business. Money may be spent on children. A new job opportunity may arise. Savings will be low due to extra expenses. There might be a dispute with your partner for some reason.

Scorpio –

At the beginning of the week, disputes between husband and wife will increase due to enmity with a relative at home. Business results will not be good, but the problem will resolve by the end. Physical anxiety may increase for some reason. You may become established in society for some reason. The time is bad for government employees. Excessive talk can cause disputes among friends. News may come from a friend living abroad. Medical expenses for a child may increase. A new job opportunity may arise. Worries about your mother's health will increase.

Sagittarius –

At the beginning of the week, interest in a new business may increase. Expenses may increase due to illness. Worries about an elder's health at home will increase. There might be a dispute with a neighbor over property. Unrest in family life may increase. A long-held wish may be fulfilled. Be careful with fire, there is a possibility of danger. There might be discussions about an auspicious event at home. There might be a quarrel with a friend over money transactions. Family peace will be maintained. Relationship problems may be resolved.

Capricorn –

Work may be interrupted due to friends. You may suffer from mental distress due to a loved one's bad behavior. Trying to earn extra money might increase danger. Excessive hard work can lead to increased anger. There might be a quarrel with a businessman at the beginning of the week. You might travel somewhere with friends. Work may suffer due to illness. A good opportunity for studies may come. Unrest at home will increase due to an enemy. Relationships with neighbors will improve in the middle of the week.

Aquarius -

Good opportunities may come in business. Worries about money may increase at home. Dental problems may increase. Worries about pressure in business may increase. There is a risk of injury, be careful. Extra talk can cause disputes at home. If you cannot be self-restrained in the first part of the week, problems may arise. A good time for people associated with theater. Worries about a child's education may increase. A good time for actors and actresses. Speak carefully at the beginning of the week. You may have to help a stranger.

Pisces –

There will be mental stress due to the illness of family members. There may be contact for a new job. An opportunity to go abroad for work may arise. There may be a chance of progress for creative work. There is a possibility of disputes at home regarding complications in love affairs. Work according to your physical ability. Although there will be unrest in the family, there will be no major problems. Think carefully before making any decision. There might be discussions about a pilgrimage with parents. You may be cheated if you trust others in business.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.