Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Concludes West Asian U20 Athletics Championships With 16 Medals


2025-10-05 07:04:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait concluded its participation on Sunday in the 3rd West Asian U20 Athletics Championships for men and women, held in Beirut, with a total of 16 medals of various categories.
Head of the national teams committee and chief of the Kuwaiti delegation Falah Al-Ajmi, told KUNA that Kuwaiti athletes won six gold, five silver, and five bronze medals.
Al-Ajmi praised the achievements of the Kuwaiti athletes in the championship, noting that these accomplishments followed exceptional efforts of the administrative and technical staffs
He concluded by expressing his gratitude to the Public Authority for Sport for its great support to the Kuwait Athletics Federation.
On the fourth and final day of the championship, Abdulrahman Al-Rashidi won the bronze medal in the discus throw event, while Khaled Al-Enezi claimed the silver in the decathlon, and Fahad Al-Hamadah secured the bronze in the 1500-meter race.
Furthermore, Secretary-General of the Kuwait Athletics Federation and Competition Director for the West Asian Athletics Championships Hussein Ali told KUNA that the championship was successful, especially since the General Secretariat of the West Asian Federation insisted on holding it despite the difficult circumstances in the region.
The event witnessed broad participation and saw the qualification of around six athletes for the World Championships, He added.
For his part, President of the Lebanese Athletics Federation Roland Saada expressed his gratitude to the Arab countries for their firm support of Lebanon through their active participation.
This championship serves as a qualifier for the World Athletics U20 Championships, which will be held in Oregon, United States, next year. (end)
