Ukrainian PM Svyrydenko Holds On-Site Meeting In Sumy Region After Russian Strikes

“I travelled to Sumy region today on the President's instructions. The region is cut off power supply following Russian attacks. We held a coordination meeting with the Energy Ministry, Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories, State Emergency Service, National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission, Gas Transmission System Operator, Naftogaz, and the regional administration,” Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the priority is to restore electricity and gas supplies to communities as quickly as possible. The Energy Ministry is overseeing coordination and control of the recovery process.

“We are providing all necessary equipment from reserves to replace damaged infrastructure and reconnect households,” the Prime Minister noted.

Svyrydenko added that the Digital Transformation Ministry is working with mobile operators to restore communication networks, with updates expected in the coming hours.

She also said that Points of Invincibility are operating in the region to assist residents.

“We have also inspected the site of yesterday's strike on a passenger train in Shostka. My condolences to the family of the victim,” she added.

Repair efforts are ongoing, and Ukrzaliznytsia is adjusting train routes to avoid high-risk frontline areas.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 3, Russian forces struck Shostka destroying energy infrastructure and leaving the community without electricity. On October 4, another strike hit the railway station, damaging a train and injuring dozens.

