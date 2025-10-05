403
Venezuela criticizes US army activities in Caribbean
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday denounced what he described as increased US military activity in the Caribbean, accusing Washington of attempting to establish a “puppet government” in Venezuela.
Maduro condemned the operations as “an armed aggression to impose regime change, to impose puppet governments, and to steal Venezuela’s oil, gas, gold and all natural resources.”
During a public event in Caracas, the Venezuelan leader ordered the mobilization of militias and reserve forces “if it is necessary to move from unarmed combat to armed combat.”
“Venezuela will never humiliate itself before any empire, regardless of its power or name,” Maduro said, adding that “it will be taught, in proper measure, a moral, ethical, and political lesson in the years to come.”
Venezuela has also filed a formal complaint with the UN Security Council, alleging that US warplanes violated its airspace roughly 75 kilometers (47 miles) off the country’s coast.
Meanwhile, the US military reported carrying out another strike near Venezuela on Friday, claiming it targeted “a narco-trafficking vessel.” “Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike, and no U.S. forces were harmed in the operation,” said Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth on social media.
The attack marked the fourth such operation in recent weeks against what US officials allege are drug-smuggling vessels.
Relations between Washington and Caracas have grown increasingly tense in recent weeks following the deployment of a US naval group to the southern Caribbean. US officials say the move is part of efforts to combat drug cartels and transnational criminal networks, while Venezuela views it as an escalation.
The US has also offered a $50 million reward for the capture of President Maduro.
