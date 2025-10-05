403
India Reports Fourteen Fatalities as Landslide Strikes West Bengal
(MENAFN) Fourteen individuals lost their lives and multiple others sustained injuries after a landslide struck the Darjeeling district in West Bengal, India, amid relentless rainfall, a senior police official confirmed over the phone on Sunday.
In response to the disaster, several teams from the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed to the affected regions to conduct urgent rescue and relief operations.
Media outlets have reported that some people remain unaccounted for following the landslide.
Heavy rains also caused the partial collapse of the Dudhia Iron Bridge in North Bengal. Furthermore, a landslide in the Hussain Khola area—situated along National Highway 110 near Kurseong—has severed the critical route connecting Siliguri and Darjeeling, according to media reports.
