U.S. to Provide Stipend to Migrant Teens for Voluntary Departure
(MENAFN) The US government will provide a one-time $2,500 stipend to migrant teenagers aged 14 and older who choose to voluntarily return to their home countries, according to a memo from the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued on Friday.
The HHS document revealed that immigration officials have identified unaccompanied immigrant minors in detention who are willing to leave the US voluntarily. “The administration will provide a one-time resettlement support stipend of $2,500 to unaccompanied alien children, 14 years of age and older, who have elected to voluntarily depart the United States as of the date of this notice and moving forward,” the memo stated.
The memo clarified that the stipend aims to assist with reintegration efforts after departure but excluded unaccompanied minors from Mexico from eligibility.
Initially, the program will apply only to 17-year-olds, and any voluntary departure must be approved by an immigration judge.
Since the start of his term, President Trump’s administration has ramped up efforts to remove migrant children from the US. This includes reducing legal assistance programs for unaccompanied minors and limiting their access to legal representation.
As of October 2, approximately 2,100 unaccompanied migrant children remain in US custody. The Trump administration has further intensified its efforts to repatriate them, despite a failed attempt in August to send dozens of Guatemalan children back due to parental safety concerns.
