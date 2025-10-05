Experience Of Territorial Defense Forces Shapes Ukraine's New Military Doctrine - Commander Plakhuta
“The experience of the Territorial Defense Forces is already influencing the new military doctrine: from rallying citizens in the early days of the full-scale invasion to conducting combat operations at the level of professional brigades,” Plakhuta said.
He emphasized that this experience confirmed the effectiveness of the concept of“comprehensive defense” and the close partnership between the army and civil society.
“It would be advisable to enshrine this in the new military doctrine as a unique Ukrainian model - a combination of a regular army, technological reserves, and broad community defense capabilities, as well as partnership between the army and society,” the commander added.Read also: Territorial Defence Forces have potential to implement latest technologies - Commander Plakhuta
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine celebrates Territorial Defense Day on October 5
The holiday was established by Presidential Decree on September 30, 2020, taking into account the importance of territorial defense for ensuring the state's defense capability, and is celebrated annually on the first Sunday in October.
Photo: Roman Malko
