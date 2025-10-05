Afghanistan's Eminent Persian Literature Scholar Dr. Mohammad Younus Tughyan Sakaei Dies In California

Mohammad Younas Tughyan Sakayi, a former professor at Kabul University and one of Afghanistan's most distinguished researchers in Persian language and literature, has passed away in the U.S. state of California.

The news, confirmed by his relatives on Saturday, October 4, has cast a deep shadow over Afghanistan's literary and academic community, as well as among Persian-speaking scholars around the world.

Born in the 1930s in the Andarab region of Baghlan province, Tughyan Sakayi left behind a remarkable legacy of scholarly works, marked by his sharp intellect and devotion to literary studies.

According to Afghanistan cultural sources, Professor Sakayi served for many years as a Persian literature lecturer at Kabul University, where he played a pivotal role in mentoring and nurturing generations of young Afghan researchers.

His major works include The Historical Background of Education in Our Country (1999), The Families of Goudarz and Piran (1956), and numerous essays in journals such as Pazh, focusing on themes from Persian mythology and epic traditions like the White Demon of Mazandaran, Mount Kavus, and Rustam.

He also contributed to the Hazara Encyclopedia and historical works like Andarab (2019), serving as both author and editor, examining the linguistic and cultural roots of Afghanistan's northern regions.

After emigrating to California, Professor Sakayi continued his academic pursuits and participated in media programs such as Witnesses of History on Iran International TV (2019), where he shared valuable insights into Afghanistan's modern history.

His passing at an advanced age, following illness, marks the end of an era in Afghanistan's literary scholarship. Afghanistan academics and members of the diaspora have paid tribute on social media, describing him as a“guardian of literary heritage” and a“pillar of Persian scholarship.”

In remembering Professor Tughyan Sakayi, colleagues and students have emphasized his humility, intellectual rigor, and commitment to truth. His lifelong devotion to preserving Afghanistan literary identity continues to inspire a new generation of scholars across borders.



