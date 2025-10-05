Searchblox Expands Enterprise AI Search With Genai For Smarter Knowledge Discovery
SearchBlox Expands Enterprise AI Search with GenAI for Smarter Knowledge Discovery
Primarily, SearchBlox SearchAI 11.2 makes AI governance easier to control. According to the brand, users can now approve AI-generated metadata before it goes live and keep conversations on-brand and within company policy with a single master prompt, enabling greater control of how answers are generated across SearchAI experiences.
Product discovery has also undergone significant improvements since the prior release. Embedded images inside PDFs and decks are instantly searchable across more data sources, according to SearchBlox, so it is now possible to generate structured FAQs (JSON-LD) that cite content on external AI tools.
With enhanced governance, control, and security, SearchBlox aims for shoppers, employees, and customers to get consistent answers across all SearchAI products, while also providing visibility into what surfaced and why. AI-driven features, it says, reduce training requirements, enabling broader and more seamless enterprise search across multiple data sources and over 40 document types.
