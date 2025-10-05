Moehe Launches 'Successful Start' Programme
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, represented by the Training and Development Center, has launched the“Successful Start” programme in its fourth edition.
The programme targets new teachers-specifically, graduates of the College of Education at Qatar University, who have recently entered the educational field. It aims to equip them with the knowledge and skills that will enhance their readiness to join the teaching profession with confidence and competence. It also provides them with an integrated training system that combines theoretical and practical aspects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment