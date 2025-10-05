Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moehe Launches 'Successful Start' Programme


2025-10-05 02:09:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, represented by the Training and Development Center, has launched the“Successful Start” programme in its fourth edition.
The programme targets new teachers-specifically, graduates of the College of Education at Qatar University, who have recently entered the educational field. It aims to equip them with the knowledge and skills that will enhance their readiness to join the teaching profession with confidence and competence. It also provides them with an integrated training system that combines theoretical and practical aspects.

