Sudan’s Humanitarian Situation Worsens
(MENAFN) Sudan is confronting an escalating humanitarian emergency characterized by soaring food expenses, water scarcity, and fatal disease outbreaks, the UN’s leading humanitarian representative in the nation cautioned on Friday.
“The roads are in such poor condition… the only trucks we crossed were the World Food Program and UNICEF trucks, because commercial trucks, there’s very few of them, so supplies are very limited in the market,” Denise Brown, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, informed journalists during a press briefing.
“Food prices are skyrocketing. Access to clean water is limited. Sanitation is incredibly poor, and that’s why we have the epidemic of cholera and dengue fever.”
“The number of people in need is massive,” she added.
More than 120 humanitarian aid personnel have been killed in Sudan since the conflict began, Brown reported.
Since April 2023, fighting between Sudanese military forces and the RSF has resulted in over 20,000 fatalities and displaced 15 million people, according to the UN and local officials, while research conducted by American universities places the death toll at roughly 130,000.
