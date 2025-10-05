403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lithuania culture minister resigns just after one week in office
(MENAFN) Lithuania’s culture minister, Ignotas Adomavicius, resigned after just one week in office following controversy over his comments on Crimea.
During an interview with a news agency on Thursday, Adomavicius initially refused to answer when asked who Crimea belongs to, calling the question political. “These are provocative questions, so let’s not even go there, because we’re not even talking about the Culture Ministry here,” he said, urging a focus on cultural issues. He later aligned with Lithuania’s official position, describing Crimea as “occupied Ukrainian territory.”
Despite the clarification, the initial hesitation drew criticism from the ruling Social Democratic Party, and President Gitanas Nauseda’s office called his stance “incomprehensible, unacceptable” and potentially disqualifying. Adomavicius announced his resignation shortly thereafter.
Lithuania, along with Estonia and Latvia, has maintained a confrontational stance toward Moscow since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. As a vocal supporter of Kyiv, Vilnius has been a leading advocate for stricter sanctions on Russia.
During an interview with a news agency on Thursday, Adomavicius initially refused to answer when asked who Crimea belongs to, calling the question political. “These are provocative questions, so let’s not even go there, because we’re not even talking about the Culture Ministry here,” he said, urging a focus on cultural issues. He later aligned with Lithuania’s official position, describing Crimea as “occupied Ukrainian territory.”
Despite the clarification, the initial hesitation drew criticism from the ruling Social Democratic Party, and President Gitanas Nauseda’s office called his stance “incomprehensible, unacceptable” and potentially disqualifying. Adomavicius announced his resignation shortly thereafter.
Lithuania, along with Estonia and Latvia, has maintained a confrontational stance toward Moscow since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. As a vocal supporter of Kyiv, Vilnius has been a leading advocate for stricter sanctions on Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment