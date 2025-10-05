Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lithuania culture minister resigns just after one week in office

Lithuania culture minister resigns just after one week in office


2025-10-05 01:39:03
(MENAFN) Lithuania’s culture minister, Ignotas Adomavicius, resigned after just one week in office following controversy over his comments on Crimea.

During an interview with a news agency on Thursday, Adomavicius initially refused to answer when asked who Crimea belongs to, calling the question political. “These are provocative questions, so let’s not even go there, because we’re not even talking about the Culture Ministry here,” he said, urging a focus on cultural issues. He later aligned with Lithuania’s official position, describing Crimea as “occupied Ukrainian territory.”

Despite the clarification, the initial hesitation drew criticism from the ruling Social Democratic Party, and President Gitanas Nauseda’s office called his stance “incomprehensible, unacceptable” and potentially disqualifying. Adomavicius announced his resignation shortly thereafter.

Lithuania, along with Estonia and Latvia, has maintained a confrontational stance toward Moscow since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. As a vocal supporter of Kyiv, Vilnius has been a leading advocate for stricter sanctions on Russia.

MENAFN05102025000045017281ID1110151470

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search