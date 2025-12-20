Mizoram Freezes Power Tariffs For Five Years, Ramps Up Renewable Energy Push: CM Lalduhoma

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Dec 20 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday announced that the state government has decided not to increase electricity tariffs for the next five years, underscoring its commitment to ensuring affordable energy for all.

Inaugurating the 10 MW Thenzawl Solar Power Plant, the Chief Minister said the decision was taken in the larger public interest, especially to benefit economically weaker sections and small entrepreneurs.

He added that the move would provide relief to households, support sustainable economic activity and promote the use of renewable energy across the state.

The Thenzawl Solar Power Project, with a generation capacity of 10 MW, has been constructed for Rs 74.82 crore with funding support from NABARD.

Lalduhoma said work on a 5 MW solar park at Sumsuih in Aizawl district has already commenced and is expected to be completed shortly.

He added that the state has also proposed several other solar parks, including at Keifang (10 MW), Tumtuitlang in Serchhip (10 MW), Bawkmual-Hmunhmeltha (10 MWp), Denlung Ram in Hnahthial (10 MWp), Tlabung Tlang in Lallen (6 MWp) and Dawhzau Zau in Lamzawl (20 MWp).

The Chief Minister further announced that the foundation stone for the 24 MW Tuirini Hydel Project, with an estimated cost of Rs 676 crore, will be laid in the near future.

Planning for the 132 MW Tuivai Hydel Electric Project is also progressing steadily, and once completed, Mizoram is expected to achieve substantial energy self-sufficiency.

Lalduhoma said that seven older hydel power plants are proposed to be outsourced due to high maintenance costs, with several firms already expressing interest in the initiative.

Highlighting governance reforms, the Chief Minister said online electricity bill payment has been enabled across Mizoram since August this year. He added that the state has been regularly clearing outstanding power dues, making it eligible for rebates.

Between December 2023 and December 2025, rebates amounting to Rs 6.57 crore have been availed. He claimed that Mizoram's financial position is steadily improving, and while visible outcomes may take time, the state's fiscal health has strengthened.

He noted that the Reserve Bank of India has recently acknowledged Mizoram as one of the smaller states with a comparatively strong financial position.

Addressing the function, Power Minister F. Rodingliana said Mizoram's annual power demand is growing at around 7.6 per cent, with peak demand reaching 160 MW.

He said the government is pursuing multiple strategies to meet the rising demand, including pump storage power linked with the Vankal Solar Plant, expediting the 132 MW Tuivai project, and proceeding with the 24 MW Tuirini Hydel Electric Project.

The Power Minister emphasised that outsourcing seven hydel power plants would bring greater benefits to the state and urged the public to understand the long-term advantages of the initiative.