Bengal Police Warn Against Rumours Over Bangladesh Violence

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 20 (IANS) The West Bengal Police on Saturday cautioned people against falling for rumours and misinformation, saying certain quarters were attempting to draw misleading parallels between the recent murder of a Hindu man in Bangladesh and an unrelated incident in West Bengal's Murshidabad that occurred about eight months ago.

Using its official X handle, the police said such comparisons were inciteful, factually incorrect and intended to disrupt public order.

"Malicious efforts are being made from certain quarters to draw parallels between the recent murder of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh and the tragic death of the father-son duo, Haragobindo Das and Chandan Das, in Murshidabad about eight months back. Such comparisons are highly inciteful, factually misleading and intended to disturb public order," the police said.

Clarifying the Murshidabad case, the police said 13 accused were promptly arrested and a strong charge sheet was filed, adding that a judgment in the case is expected soon.

"Drawing parallels with the events in Bangladesh is nothing but a disingenuous attempt to spread communal mistrust where the law is already taking its course," the police added.

Violence has erupted in Bangladesh over the past two days following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a youth leader associated with the country's 2024 pro-democracy movement, who died at a hospital in Singapore.

Following the announcement of his death, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Dhaka on Friday, demanding the arrest of those responsible. Several buildings in the capital, including premises housing two leading newspapers, were set on fire, according to authorities, with staff reportedly trapped inside. A Hindu youth was also lynched, and his body was tied to a tree and set ablaze.

Cautioning against the spread of misinformation related to the developments, the West Bengal Police said it remains committed to maintaining the state's tradition of communal harmony and has zero tolerance for attempts to disrupt public peace.

"We are monitoring social media handles spreading provocative misinformation. Legal action will be initiated against those attempting to communalise criminal incidents. Citizens are requested not to fall for rumours," the police said.