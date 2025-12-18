Vijay Calls DMK 'Destructive Power' At Erode Rally, Says TVK Force Of Purity

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 18 (IANS) In a fiery address at a grand public rally in Vijayamangalam near Erode, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, TVK leader Vijay launched a blistering attack on the ruling DMK, branding it a“destructive force” while positioning his party as a“force of purity” capable of unseating the government in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking before thousands of enthusiastic workers and sympathisers, Vijay said the battle ahead was not between multiple political fronts, but between“a corrupt and anti-people DMK and the pure, people-centric force called TVK”.

He vowed that only his party had the strength and clarity to topple what he described as a“deceptive administration”.

He criticised the ruling party for“saying one thing and doing another”, alleging that the DMK was consistently attempting to stifle his party's rise.

“The government is thinking 24 hours a day about how to silence Vijay and TVK. They keep claiming they are not afraid, but their actions show otherwise,” he declared.

On the question of electoral adversaries, Vijay said TVK would only target those in the fray.“We will not fight opponents who are not in the field. Tell us who stands against us, and we will fight them,” he remarked, reiterating that his political strategy would remain issue and opponent-specific.

The actor-politician spoke emotionally about his bond with the public, claiming it began during his early days in cinema.

“I entered politics because of you. Never abandon this Vijay, who has abandoned everything else. Will you stand with me till the end? I will remain grateful for a lifetime,” he told the cheering crowd.

Vijay also invoked social reformer Periyar, emphasising his legacy and role in shaping Tamil Nadu's political consciousness. He hailed Periyar as a key inspiration for TVK's policies, highlighting his advocacy for caste-based representation a century ago.

He added that icons like Periyar, Anna and MGR belonged to all of Tamil Nadu, and urged that their names not be misused for personal gain.

The TVK supporters packed the 16-acre venue, where elaborate arrangements had been made.

Vijay arrived via a chartered flight to Coimbatore before travelling by road to the rally site, receiving a rousing welcome en route.

Former AIADMK leader and current TVK functionary Sengottaiyan hailed Vijay as a“revolutionary leader”, claiming he had sacrificed significant commercial earnings -- estimated at Rs 500 crore -- to enter politics and serve the people.

The event, marked by charged sloganeering, yellow flags associated with TVK, and a visibly energetic volunteer turnout, underlined the party's intention to stage a formidable electoral challenge in western Tamil Nadu.