BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee Of Inciting Riots Ahead Of 2026 Bengal Polls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of deliberately trying to provoke riots between Hindu and Muslim communities through communal politics, as she senses an impending defeat for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the 2026 state Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia questioned Banerjee's silence over controversial remarks allegedly made by TMC MLA Madan Mitra, who reportedly claimed that "Lord Ram was a Muslim, not Hindu".

"Crores of Hindus have been deeply hurt by these objectionable comments, yet Mamata Banerjee has remained completely silent," Bhatia said.

He demanded to know whether the Chief Minister had expelled Mitra from the TMC or initiated any legal action, such as registering an FIR against him.

"Her silence and inaction clearly show that she (Mamata Banerjee) is indulging in communal politics and wants to incite Hindu-Muslim riots," the Spokesperson alleged.

Bhatia went further, claiming that CM Banerjee has been instructing TMC leaders to make such inflammatory statements to appease a particular community and consolidate votes ahead of the state polls.

"She (CM Banerjee) realises her party is heading towards defeat next year, so she is resorting to divisive tactics," he charged.

As the head of the state's Home department, Bhatia emphasised that it is CM Banerjee's constitutional duty to maintain law and order and ensure peace.

"It is her responsibility to take strict action against anyone making communal remarks, regardless of party affiliation," he added.

The BJP leader cited past instances to underline what he called Banerjee's pattern of appeasement politics.

He recalled a 2019 incident where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allegedly threatened someone greeting her with 'Jai Shri Ram', and her reported reference to the Maha Kumbh as 'Mrityu Kumbh'.

"Why does Mamata Banerjee and her party leaders show no respect for Hindu beliefs and deities? Do they have the courage to make similar objectionable statements about any other religion?" Bhatia asked.

Accusing the TMC supremo of treating Hindus as "second-grade citizens", he asserted that the people of West Bengal would deliver a fitting response to such politics in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The fresh allegations escalate the ongoing political confrontation between the BJP and TMC as both parties gear up for the crucial 2026 state polls.