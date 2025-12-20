WTL: India's Dhakshineswar Suresh Takes Aussie Mavericks Kites To Maiden Title

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 20 (IANS) India's Dhakshineswar Suresh helped his team take the World Tennis League 2025 (WTL) title at the SM Krishna Stadium on Saturday as Aussie Mavericks Kites rode the momentum swings to beat the AOS Eagles 22-19 to clinch their first WTL title.

At the end of Day 2, the Aussie Mavericks Kites were languishing at the bottom of the table. But the dynamic tournament format, where every game matters, saw them climb up the ladder and into the finals. On Saturday, in front of a capacity crowd that included cricket royalty Kapil Dev and KL Rahul, Aussie Mavericks Kites rode the momentum swings to beat the AOS Eagles 22-19 to clinch their first WTL title.

Suresh announced himself as India's man for the future during this edition of WTL. The 6'5 ace machine took down players of the calibre of Daniil Medvedev and looked like he belonged on the big stage. The 25-year-old has taken the route of American college tennis, and is currently a student at Wake Forest university. In the final, showcased his big, aggressive game yet again to avenge his group-stage defeat to Sumit Nagal. Suresh won the men's singles, the final and deciding set, 7-6.

Earlier on Saturday, Marta Kostyuk had given the Aussie Mavericks Kites a winning start as she defeated Shrivalli Bhamidipaty 6-4. The AOS Eagles, who had marched into the final unbeaten, bounced back in the mixed doubles, with Shrivalli and Monfils beating Suresh- Kostyuk 6-3. But the comeback was short-lived. Kyrgios, who has entertained from the sidelines just as well, teamed up with Suresh to beat Nagal-Monfils 6-3.

Former US Open champion Medvedev headlined a star-studded field that featured French maverick Monfils, showman Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov, 2025 Australian Open semi-finalist Paula Badosa and former World No 3 Elina Svitolina. Sharing the court with them was Indian stalwart Rohan Bopanna, a two-time Grand Slam champion who last year became the oldest World No 1 in doubles, Yuki Bhambri, Nagal and Olympian Ankita Raina.

The tournament also gave a chance to young Indian talent like Suresh, Shrivalli, Sahaja Yamalapalli and Maaya Rajeswaran Revathi to interact with their heroes. For almost a week, India's Next Gen got to team up and hit with players who have made it big on the tough pro circuit. It may just be the kind of experience, and inspiration, they need to take their next big step in the sport.

A one-of-its kind mixed-team event, WTL feels like a celebration of sport as the players are still competitive but a lot more relaxed. The quick-paced four-set format also makes it a lot more exciting and accessible to the fans.

Aussie Mavericks Kites bt AOS Eagles 22-19

Marta Kostyuk (Aussie Mavericks Kites) bt Shrivalli Bhamidipaty (AOS Eagles) 6-4

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty-Gael Monfils (AOS Eagles) bt Dhakshineswar Suresh-Marta Kostyuk (Aussie Mavericks Kites) 6-3

Dhakshineswar Suresh-Nick Kyrgios (Aussie Mavericks Kites) bt Sumit Nagal-Gael Monfils 6-3

Dhakshineswar Suresh (Aussie Mavericks Kites) bt Sumit Nagal (AOS Eagles) 7-6