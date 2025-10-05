Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Global Sumud refutes Israel allegations of not carrying aid to Gaza

Global Sumud refutes Israel allegations of not carrying aid to Gaza


2025-10-05 01:25:41
(MENAFN) The organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla firmly rejected Israeli accusations that its voyage to Gaza lacked genuine humanitarian cargo, describing the claims as “verifiably false.”

According to a statement released by the flotilla, its ships were “meticulously documented, loaded with medical supplies, food, and other life-saving goods for people in Gaza being systematically starved by Israel.” The group said that journalists, parliamentarians, human rights observers, and aid organizations had already verified the aid carried on board.

“Israel’s denial is nothing more than another entry in a long record of lies,” the statement read, calling on international media to cease repeating official Israeli narratives.

The flotilla reiterated that its primary mission was to challenge the blockade on Gaza and to open a lasting humanitarian passage for consistent aid deliveries. While acknowledging that the supplies aboard were limited, the organizers stressed that they were “real because they were urgently needed, and representative because civilian ships cannot carry the full scale of aid Gaza requires, which only becomes possible once the blockade is lifted.”

They accused Israel of mounting a “systematic smear campaign” aimed at undermining lawful humanitarian efforts and diverting attention from its own violations of international law.

The statement further pointed to a recurring pattern of misinformation, noting Israel’s repeated denials of actions such as bombing hospitals, starving civilians, blocking aid convoys, and executing relief workers — allegations that, the flotilla noted, have been substantiated by UN agencies, human rights monitors, and independent journalists.

MENAFN05102025000045017281ID1110151442

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search