Moniepoint Secures Over $200 Million To Power Pan-African Growth

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

LAGOS – Fintech company Moniepoint Inc. announced yesterday that it has raised more than US $200 million in a Series C equity financing round aimed at accelerating its expansion across Africa and into diaspora markets. The round was led by British private equity firm Development Partners International through its African Development Partners III fund, with participation from impact-investor LeapFrog Investments, Google Africa Investment Fund, global payments giant Visa Inc., the International Finance Corporation and other international backers.

Founded in Lagos in 2015 by co-founders Tosin Eniolorunda and Felix Ike, Moniepoint has emerged as one of Nigeria's largest business-banking and payment-platform firms. The company now reports more than 10 million active business and personal banking customers and processes more than US $250 billion in digital payments annually. In announcing the funding, Eniolorunda said the capital will support“our mission to widen financial inclusion and help African entrepreneurs realise their potential.”

Moniepoint's growth trajectory has been noteworthy. In October 2024 it raised US $110 million in a Series C round that valued the company at over US $1 billion, earning it“unicorn” status. The recent top-up of approximately US $90 million in additional funding completed the round and brought the total fundraise to above US $200 million. That extra injection underlines investor confidence in Moniepoint's model and execution.

The company built its platform around agency banking and digital payments infrastructure for merchants and small and medium-sized enterprises. It later expanded into personal banking and credit services. In Nigeria's largely informal economy - where traditional banking services are often limited - Moniepoint carved out a niche by offering merchant terminals, business management tools and banking services tailored to micro-businesses and individual entrepreneurs. Its leadership argues that the combination of mobile broadband uptake, low-cost smartphones and cloud-based infrastructure is unlocking new opportunities for financial services across Africa.

With this capital, Moniepoint intends to accelerate its regional expansion beyond Nigeria. Kenya has been identified as a key market: in mid-2025 the company acquired a majority stake in Kenya's Sumac Microfinance Bank to establish local banking licences and infrastructure. The company also launched the remittance-focused service MonieWorld in the United Kingdom to serve the African diaspora. This cross-border ambition forms a central plank of its strategy.

Yet, despite the bullish narrative, there are risks. Africa's fintech investment landscape has been subject to headwinds in recent years - higher global interest rates, currency volatility and tighter venture capital conditions have led to funding challenges across the continent. For Moniepoint, scaling beyond the domestic market will require navigating diverse regulatory regimes, managing foreign-exchange and macro risks, and ensuring that profitability is maintained as it broadens its offerings. The company's claim of profitability at scale sets it apart from many peers, but sustaining that through rapid growth remains a challenge.

For investors, Moniepoint's success reflects the broader maturation of the African fintech sector. Its ability to secure one of the largest equity deals by a fintech on the continent this year signals stronger institutional trust in digital financial platforms addressing underserved populations. Analysts say the deal provides a template for pan-African expansion among fintechs that pair domestic scale with global partnerships. A key takeaway is that companies which combine merchant-facing infrastructure, embedded banking services and cross-border reach are increasingly attracting capital.

