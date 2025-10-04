Afghanistan Tightening Control Over Russian And Belarusian Agents Ukrainian Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU).

"The Taliban's Main Directorate of Intelligence is tightening control over the activities of Russian and Belarusian agents in Afghanistan. The Taliban's special services suspect representatives of the 'union state' of attempting to use the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' to provoke tensions between the East and the West," the statement said.

"According to counterintelligence, an agent network has been created in the country, whose main task is a clash of interests of foreign states," the FISU noted.

On July 3, Russia became the first country in the world to formally recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

"On July 7, Chief of the Counterintelligence Service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Taliban Asadullah Baryalai, in his letter, drew attention to the sharp increase in the number of Russian 'tourists', journalists, and other visitors to the country, suggesting that a significant portion of them were intelligence officers. In his September address, Baryalai proposed specific measures to counter the activities of Russian and Belarusian agents," the Ukrainian intelligence service reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia was the first country to officially recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by the Taliban movement.