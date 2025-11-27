Comoros Stun Yemen In Thriller As Oman, Bahrain And Sudan Advance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar. Comoros staged a dramatic comeback, scoring twice in stoppage time to draw 4-4 with Yemen and then winning 4-2 on penalties to secure their spot in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 group stage yesterday.

Zaid Amir struck in the first minute of stoppage time, with Kassim Hadji netting the equaliser two minutes later, as Comoros held their nerve in the shootout at Grand Hamad Stadium.

Yemen had dominated early, with Harwan Al Zubaidi giving them the lead in the 14th minute, cancelled by Housseine Zakouani's penalty at the half-hour mark.

Nasser Mohammedoh (40th) and Abdulwasea Al Matari (45+2) then built a two-goal cushion before halftime. An own goal by Osamah Anbar in the 61st minute pulled one back for Comoros, but Al Matari restored Yemen's two-goal advantage before Amir and Hadji brought the match to penalties,

where Comoros were perfect.

Comoros complete Group B, which also includes Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, and will face Morocco in their opening clash on December 2 at Khalifa International Stadium.

Earlier at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Oman overcame last month's disappointment of missing out on the FIFA World Cup, defeating Somalia 4-1 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time.

Ibrahim Al Rajhi was the hero in the shootout, saving Somalia's first and third spot-kicks. Oman will open against Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium on December 2.

Bahrain's Mohamed Al Romaihi (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Djibouti. PIC: Bahrainfa

Meanwhile, Bahrain and Sudan completed Group D after winning their respective qualifiers. Mohamed Al Romaihi's 36th-minute strike proved decisive as Bahrain edged Djibouti 1-0 at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Djibouti were reduced to 10 men in the 44th minute when Ahmed Zakaria received his second yellow card. Goalkeeper Moktar Youssouf denied two second-half attempts from Al Romaihi, but his first-half strike secured Bahrain's place, and they will face Iraq on December 3 at Stadium 974.

Ten-man Sudan also staged a fightback to beat Lebanon 2-1 in front of over 20,000 fans at Thani bin Jassim Stadium. Khalil Khamis had put Lebanon ahead in the 30th minute after John Robia was sent off in the 24th minute.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Sudan equalised via an own goal from Mohammed Haider in the 43rd minute, with Yaser Jobak sealing the victory in the 73rd minute. Sudan will open against defending champions Algeria at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium on December 3.

The Arab Cup group stage kicks off on December 1 with hosts Qatar facing Palestine at Al Bayt Stadium, and last-edition's runners-up Tunisia taking on Syria at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.