Bodies Of Two Missing Climbers Found After Avalanche In Italian Alps

MENAFN - AzerNews) In Italy's South Tyrol region, rescuers have recovered the bodies of two climbers who went missing following an avalanche on the Ortler mountain in the Alps,reports.

Despite severe weather conditions, search-and-rescue teams continued their efforts since yesterday in the Ortler mountain range. The operation involved a helicopter, civil defense units, and rescue dogs.

As a result, the bodies of a father and his 17-year-old daughter were located and retrieved from the avalanche site.

Reports indicate that a total of five climbers of German origin lost their lives in the incident.