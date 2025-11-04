Bodies Of Two Missing Climbers Found After Avalanche In Italian Alps
Despite severe weather conditions, search-and-rescue teams continued their efforts since yesterday in the Ortler mountain range. The operation involved a helicopter, civil defense units, and rescue dogs.
As a result, the bodies of a father and his 17-year-old daughter were located and retrieved from the avalanche site.
Reports indicate that a total of five climbers of German origin lost their lives in the incident.
