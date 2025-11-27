Kings College Doha Students Win 34 Medals At World Scholar's Cup At Yale University

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Kings College Doha students participated in the World Scholar's Cup at Yale University, USA.

Both Juniors and Seniors teams competed, contributing to a standout performance that showcased the school's commitment to academic excellence and teamwork.

The participants earned a total of 34 medals including a Trophy reflecting dedication across disciplines and events.

The World Scholar's Cup is a global academic tournament that blends debate, collaborative writing, and quizzes spanning interdisciplinary subjects. It challenges students to explore new skills and strengths while competing in events such as Team Debate, Scholar's Bowl, and Scholar's Challenge.

Teams from more than 60 countries converge, promoting collaboration, cultural exchange, and intellectual growth.