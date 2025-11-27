403
Ex-S. Korea PM faces fifteen years over martial law attempt last year
(MENAFN) South Korean prosecutors have requested a 15-year prison term for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo over his alleged role in last year’s unsuccessful martial law attempt under former President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to reports. The special counsel’s team, led by Cho Eun-suk, made the recommendation during the final session of Han’s trial at the Seoul Central District Court.
Han is anticipated to be the first to receive a verdict in the case, with the court previously announcing that a ruling is expected either on January 21 or 28. A member of the special counsel team stated, "Though the defendant was, in fact, the only person who could have stopped the insurrection situation of this case, he abandoned his duty as a servant of the entire nation and took part in the insurrection crime through a series of acts before and after the declaration of martial law."
Earlier this August, prosecutors formally indicted Han on charges of supporting ex-President Yoon’s failed attempt to impose martial law in December. Yoon was removed from office in April by the Constitutional Court due to the unsuccessful bid and has been in detention since July.
