CFD Trading Vs Futures, Stocks & Options Trading - Updated

| Ideal for portfolio hedging
| CFDs, Stocks, Options, and Futures – Similarities and DifferencesTraders should evaluate the similarities and differences between CFD trading versus futures, stocks, and options to make the best choice for their trading requirements.Here is a snapshot of the similarities and differences between CFD, futures, stocks, and options trading:
|
| CFDs
| Stocks
| Options
| Futures
| Instrument Type
| Derivative
| Physical asset
| Derivative
| Derivative
| Leveraged trading
| Yes
| No
| Yes
| Yes
| Short selling
| Yes
| Yes
| Yes
| Yes
| Trade size
| 1
| 1
| 100
| Depends on the contract
| Cost structure
| Spreads and commissions
| Spreads and commissions
| Contract and clearing fees
| Contract and clearing fees
| Availability
| Banned in the US
| Global
| Global, but US-specific
| Global
| Where to trade
| Multi-asset brokers
| Equity brokers
| Options brokers
| Futures brokers
| Incurrs Tax liabilities
| Yes
| Yes
| Yes
| Yes
| Asset availability
| Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, ETFs
| Stocks, ETFs
| Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, ETFs
| Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, ETFs
| Risk
| High
| Medium
| High
| High
| Flexibility
| High
| Medium
| High
| Medium
| Liquidity
| High
| High
| High
| High
| Physical ownership
| No
| Yes
| Optional
| Yes
| Trading venue
| OTC
| Broker
| Exchange
| Exchange How to Decide What Type of Asset Wrapper to TradeThe choice depends entirely on the trader or investor. I recommend answering the questions below to decide which asset to trade.Answer the following questions:
Do you seek to trade using leverage? - CFDs and options Do you want to build a retirement or dividend portfolio? - Stocks Do you want to implement hedging strategies ? - CFDs, options, and futures Do you want to go long and short? - CFDs, options, and futures Do you require flexibility? CFDs and options My TakeCFDs are the best choice for most traders, while stocks are the only choice for retirement accounts, long-term buy-and-hold investors, and dividend portfolios. I recommend options only for traders without access to CFDs, while futures are best for commodity-centric companies to hedge operations professional traders use CFDs? Many professional traders prefer CFDs due to their structure, which provides all the upside of the underlying asset without ownership. They are the best asset for profitable traders who require exposure to price action to generate profits, like hedge fund managers and high-frequency trading firms trade CFDs instead of stocks? CFDs mirror the price action of the underlying asset and honor all corporate actions, including dividends, without taking physical ownership of the underlying asset. They are the most efficient type of asset wrapper, while stocks are for long-term buy-and-hold investors it better to trade options or CFDs? CFDs are the better choice as they never expire, while options expire and lose all value if traders hold them past the expiry date I trade CFDs or futures? It depends on the requirements, but most traders benefit from CFDs as they expose traders to 1:1 price action on the underlying asset without taking ownership. Futures contracts are legal contracts obliging contract holders to deliver the asset at a future date, at the contract price.
CommentsNo comment