CFD Trading Vs Futures, Stocks & Options Trading - Updated

No expiry

Stocks Pros Stocks Cons Best-suited for buy-and-hold portfolios Unleveraged Global availability Higher capital requirements Ideal for position trading Options Pros Options Cons Highly liquid Lose all value after expiry Low-cost hedging Long and short positions Leveraged trading Futures Pros Futures Cons Highly liquid Legally binding contracts Leveraged trading The least flexible derivative contract Ideal for portfolio hedging CFDs, Stocks, Options, and Futures – Similarities and Differences Traders should evaluate the similarities and differences between CFD trading versus futures, stocks, and options to make the best choice for their trading requirements. Here is a snapshot of the similarities and differences between CFD, futures, stocks, and options trading: CFDs Stocks Options Futures Instrument Type Derivative Physical asset Derivative Derivative Leveraged trading Yes No Yes Yes Short selling Yes Yes Yes Yes Trade size 1 1 100 Depends on the contract Cost structure Spreads and commissions Spreads and commissions Contract and clearing fees Contract and clearing fees Availability Banned in the US Global Global, but US-specific Global Where to trade Multi-asset brokers Equity brokers Options brokers Futures brokers Incurrs Tax liabilities Yes Yes Yes Yes Asset availability Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, ETFs Stocks, ETFs Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, ETFs Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, ETFs Risk High Medium High High Flexibility High Medium High Medium Liquidity High High High High Physical ownership No Yes Optional Yes Trading venue OTC Broker Exchange Exchange How to Decide What Type of Asset Wrapper to Trade The choice depends entirely on the trader or investor. I recommend answering the questions below to decide which asset to trade. Answer the following questions:

Do you seek to trade using leverage? - CFDs and options

Do you want to build a retirement or dividend portfolio? - Stocks

Do you want to implement hedging strategies ? - CFDs, options, and futures

Do you want to go long and short? - CFDs, options, and futures Do you require flexibility? CFDs and options My Take CFDs are the best choice for most traders, while stocks are the only choice for retirement accounts, long-term buy-and-hold investors, and dividend portfolios. I recommend options only for traders without access to CFDs, while futures are best for commodity-centric companies to hedge operations professional traders use CFDs? Many professional traders prefer CFDs due to their structure, which provides all the upside of the underlying asset without ownership. They are the best asset for profitable traders who require exposure to price action to generate profits, like hedge fund managers and high-frequency trading firms trade CFDs instead of stocks? CFDs mirror the price action of the underlying asset and honor all corporate actions, including dividends, without taking physical ownership of the underlying asset. They are the most efficient type of asset wrapper, while stocks are for long-term buy-and-hold investors it better to trade options or CFDs? CFDs are the better choice as they never expire, while options expire and lose all value if traders hold them past the expiry date I trade CFDs or futures? It depends on the requirements, but most traders benefit from CFDs as they expose traders to 1:1 price action on the underlying asset without taking ownership. Futures contracts are legal contracts obliging contract holders to deliver the asset at a future date, at the contract price.