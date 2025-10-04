Kolkata Police Make Arrangements For Durga Puja Carnival On Red Road Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) The West Bengal government is all set to hold the Durga Puja carnival on Red Road in Kolkata on Sunday. Like every year, several prominent puja committees will participate in this carnival.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Cabinet ministers, other dignitaries and eminent guests. In view of this, Kolkata Police have made tight security arrangements to ensure the puja carnival is held smoothly. The carnival marks the end of Durga puja festivities in Kolkata.

According to Kolkata Police sources, a large number of police personnel will be deployed on Red Road on Sunday. It is learnt that about 106 puja committees will participate in the puja carnival.

Red Road and Kidderpore Road will be closed on Sunday. Idols in the area adjacent to Red Road will be kept from Saturday night.

One police officer will be in charge of each idol during the carnival. At the same time, some distance will be maintained between each puja committees.

Several senior officers of Kolkata Police will be on duty from Sunday morning. Special arrangements are being made for foreign invitees who will attend the carnival.

Surveillance through drones will be carried out.

Policemen will also be deployed at Babu ghat where these idols will go for immersion once they have taken part in the carnival.

On the other hand, Kolkata Metro is going to provide additional metro services on the occasion of carnival.

They issued instructions on Friday that additional metro services will run on the Blue Line and Green Line on Sunday night.

The Metro authorities have said that a total of 6 special trains (3 up and 3 down) will be run on that day, Sunday.

There will be an interval of about 20 minutes between each train. This step has been taken to ensure that ordinary passengers do not have any difficulty in travelling from one end of the city to the other on the night of the carnival.