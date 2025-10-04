Russians Shell Kherson With Artillery, Injuring Woman And Two Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram .

According to the investigation, at around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops struck the city with artillery. A civilian vehicle was in the strike zone.

Two children, an 8-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, as well as their mother, suffered injuries of varying severity. They were hospitalized.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a criminal investigation has been launched into the war crime (Part 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders attacked several settlements in the Kherson region during the day. Eight people were wounded.