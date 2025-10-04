Russians Shell Kherson With Artillery, Injuring Woman And Two Children
According to the investigation, at around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops struck the city with artillery. A civilian vehicle was in the strike zone.
Two children, an 8-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, as well as their mother, suffered injuries of varying severity. They were hospitalized.
Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a criminal investigation has been launched into the war crime (Part 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).Read also: Chernihiv attacked again by Russian drones, fires break out
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders attacked several settlements in the Kherson region during the day. Eight people were wounded.
