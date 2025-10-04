Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Shell Kherson With Artillery, Injuring Woman And Two Children

Russians Shell Kherson With Artillery, Injuring Woman And Two Children


2025-10-04 06:06:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram .

According to the investigation, at around 10:00 a.m., Russian troops struck the city with artillery. A civilian vehicle was in the strike zone.

Two children, an 8-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, as well as their mother, suffered injuries of varying severity. They were hospitalized.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a criminal investigation has been launched into the war crime (Part 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read also: Chernihiv attacked again by Russian drones, fires break out

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders attacked several settlements in the Kherson region during the day. Eight people were wounded.

MENAFN04102025000193011044ID1110149436

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search