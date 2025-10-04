Hamas Agrees To Release All Israeli Hostages Under Trump's Gaza Plan: Statement

Hamas said on Friday it would agree to some aspects of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza war, including releasing hostages and handing over administration of the enclave, but that it would seek negotiations over many of its other terms.

In a copy of the statement seen by Reuters, Hamas issued its response to Trump's 20-point plan after the US president gave the Palestinian militant group until Sunday to accept or reject the proposal. Trump has not said whether the terms would be subject to negotiation, as Hamas is seeking.

Notably, Hamas did not say whether it would agree to a stipulation that it disarm, a demand by Israel and the US that it has previously rejected.

In its statement, Hamas said it "appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of US President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, (and) the immediate entry of aid," among other terms.

It said it was announcing its "approval of releasing all occupation prisoners - both living and remains - according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump's proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange."

But Hamas added: "In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details."

The group said it was ready "to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Hamas' response to the proposal, which is backed by Israel as well as Arab and European powers.

Trump's plan specifies an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of all hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the introduction of a transitional government led by an international body.